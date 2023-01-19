UCSB hosts CSU Northridge following Bostick's 21-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-15, 0-7 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (14-3, 5-1 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSB -16.5; over/under is 126.5 BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits the UCSB Gauchos after Dionte Bostick scored 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 58-51 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Gauchos have gone 6-1 in home games. UCSB is third in the Big West with 13.9 assists per game led by Ajay Mitchell averaging 4.6.

The Matadors are 0-7 in Big West play. CSU Northridge is ninth in the Big West with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by De’Sean Allen-Eikens averaging 3.7.

The Gauchos and Matadors face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Norris is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 13.1 points and 6.4 rebounds. Mitchell is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Atin Wright is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Matadors. Ethan Igbanugo is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 9-1, averaging 70.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Matadors: 1-9, averaging 60.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

