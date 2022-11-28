UCSB hosts Grant and Duquesne

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UCSB Gauchos (4-1) at Duquesne Dukes (5-1) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts the UCSB Gauchos after Dae Dae Grant scored 23 points in Duquesne’s 75-57 win against the Alabama State Hornets. The Dukes have gone 4-0 at home. Duquesne is the A-10 leader with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Austin Rotroff averaging 4.0.

The Gauchos are 0-1 on the road. UCSB is second in the Big West with 15.8 assists per game led by Ajay Mitchell averaging 6.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 53.8% from beyond the arc. Tre Williams is shooting 51.1% and averaging 8.5 points for Duquesne.

Mitchell is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 12.0 points and 7.4 rebounds for UCSB.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article