UCSB hosts Grant and Duquesne

UCSB Gauchos (4-1) at Duquesne Dukes (5-1)
The Gauchos are 0-1 on the road. UCSB is second in the Big West with 15.8 assists per game led by Ajay Mitchell averaging 6.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Grant averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 53.8% from beyond the arc. Tre Williams is shooting 51.1% and averaging 8.5 points for Duquesne.
Mitchell is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 12.0 points and 7.4 rebounds for UCSB.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.