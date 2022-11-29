UCSB hosts Grant and Duquesne

UCSB Gauchos (4-1) at Duquesne Dukes (5-1)
The Gauchos are 0-1 on the road. UCSB scores 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Dukes. Quincy McGriff is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Duquesne.
Ajay Mitchell is averaging 15.2 points, 6.2 assists and 2.4 steals for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 12 points and 7.4 rebounds for UCSB.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.