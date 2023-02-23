UCSB hosts Long Beach State after George's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Long Beach State Beach (15-13, 9-7 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (20-7, 11-5 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSB -5; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits the UCSB Gauchos after AJ George scored 20 points in Long Beach State’s 70-67 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Gauchos are 10-3 in home games. UCSB is ninth in the Big West with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Miles Norris averaging 1.9.

The Beach are 9-7 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State has a 6-9 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajay Mitchell is averaging 15.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Gauchos. Norris is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Marcus Tsohonis is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Beach. Lassina Traore is averaging 13.2 points and 11.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Beach: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article