UC Santa Barbara (20-9, 9-6) vs. Cal Poly (6-22, 2-13)

Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly seeks revenge on UC Santa Barbara after dropping the first matchup in Santa Barbara. The teams last met on Jan. 9, when the Gauchos shot 40 percent from the field while holding Cal Poly’s shooters to just 37.7 percent on their way to the 65-56 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Cal Poly’s Donovan Fields, Marcellus Garrick and Kuba Niziol have collectively scored 52 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 55 percent of all Mustangs scoring over the last five games.

ACCURATE AR’MOND: Ar’mond Davis has connected on 35.4 percent of the 127 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Gauchos have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mustangs. Cal Poly has 21 assists on 79 field goals (26.6 percent) over its previous three outings while UC Santa Barbara has assists on 43 of 76 field goals (56.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both UC Santa Barbara and Cal Poly are ranked at the top of the Big West when it comes to ball security. The Gauchos are ranked first in the conference and have committed a turnover on 17.1 percent of their possessions this year, while the Mustangs are ranked second with a turnover percentage of 17.3 percent.

