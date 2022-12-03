UCSB takes on Pacific (CA), seeks 5th straight home win

Pacific (CA) Tigers (3-5) at UCSB Gauchos (4-2)
The Tigers are 3-1 in road games. Pacific (CA) is 2-2 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anderson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 51.7% from beyond the arc. Ajay Mitchell is shooting 41.7% and averaging 14.3 points for UCSB.
Jordan Ivy-Curry is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Tyler Beard is averaging 12.5 points and 3.5 rebounds for Pacific (CA).
