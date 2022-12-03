UCSB takes on Pacific (CA), seeks 5th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pacific (CA) Tigers (3-5) at UCSB Gauchos (4-2) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSB -9.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: UCSB will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Gauchos take on Pacific (CA). The Gauchos have gone 3-0 in home games. UCSB is eighth in the Big West with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Miles Norris averaging 2.2.

The Tigers are 3-1 in road games. Pacific (CA) is 2-2 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anderson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 51.7% from beyond the arc. Ajay Mitchell is shooting 41.7% and averaging 14.3 points for UCSB.

Jordan Ivy-Curry is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Tyler Beard is averaging 12.5 points and 3.5 rebounds for Pacific (CA).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

