UCSB takes on UC Irvine, seeks 7th straight road win

UCSB Gauchos (13-3, 4-1 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (12-5, 5-0 Big West) Irvine, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Irvine -2.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits UC Irvine trying to prolong its six-game road winning streak. The Anteaters are 5-2 in home games. UC Irvine is fifth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.6 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Gauchos are 4-1 against Big West opponents. UCSB ranks third in the Big West scoring 35.9 points per game in the paint led by Andre Kelly averaging 9.6.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Baker is averaging 14.1 points for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Kelly is averaging 8.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Gauchos. Ajay Mitchell is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Gauchos: 9-1, averaging 71.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

