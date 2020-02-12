SUPER SENIORS: UC Davis’ Joe Mooney, Stefan Gonzalez and Matt Neufeld have combined to score 44 percent of all Aggies points this season.

BIG WEST BOOST: The Aggies have scored 72.1 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 67.2 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.ACCURATE AMADOU: Across 24 appearances this season, UC Santa Barbara’s Amadou Sow has shot 57.3 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: UC Davis is 0-5 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 10-10 when it scores at least 63.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UC Santa Barbara is a perfect 10-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.4 percent or less. The Gauchos are 6-8 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis has made 7.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big West teams.

