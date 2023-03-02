Pepper and UC Davis host UCSB

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UCSB Gauchos (22-7, 13-5 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (17-12, 10-7 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Davis -1.5; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts the UCSB Gauchos after Elijah Pepper scored 20 points in UC Davis’ 58-52 victory against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Aggies are 9-3 in home games. UC Davis ranks fourth in the Big West shooting 35.3% from downtown, led by DeAndre Henry shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Gauchos have gone 13-5 against Big West opponents. UCSB ranks sixth in the Big West shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pepper is averaging 22 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Robby Beasley III is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Miles Norris is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 14.1 points and 6.3 rebounds. Ajay Mitchell is averaging 16.7 points and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

