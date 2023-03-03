UCSB wins 89-86 against UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. — Ajay Mitchell’s 20 points helped UCSB defeat UC Davis 89-86 on Thursday.
Elijah Pepper led the Aggies (17-13, 10-8) in scoring, finishing with 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. UC Davis also got 13 points, six assists and three steals from Ty Johnson. Ade Adebayo also had 10 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. UCSB hosts Hawaii while UC Davis hosts Long Beach State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.