UCSB visits Tsohonis and Long Beach State

UCSB Gauchos (18-4, 9-2 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (14-10, 8-4 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Long Beach State -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State takes on the UCSB Gauchos after Marcus Tsohonis scored 28 points in Long Beach State's 93-88 overtime victory over the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Beach have gone 7-3 at home. Long Beach State leads the Big West in rebounding, averaging 39.4 boards. Lassina Traore leads the Beach with 11.0 rebounds.

The Gauchos are 9-2 in conference matchups. UCSB ranks second in the Big West giving up 62.4 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadon Jones is shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 7.9 points and 1.6 steals. Tsohonis is shooting 40.1% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Miles Norris is averaging 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 41.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Gauchos: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

