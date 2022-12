BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts the UCSD Tritons after Kenan Blackshear scored 20 points in Nevada’s 78-65 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Wolf Pack are 4-0 in home games. Nevada is 8-2 against opponents over .500.

The Tritons have gone 2-2 away from home. UCSD is fifth in the Big West scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Emmanuel Tshimanga averaging 6.0.