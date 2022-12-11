UCSD plays San Diego following Pope's 27-point game

UCSD Tritons (4-4) at San Diego Toreros (5-5)
The Tritons have gone 2-1 away from home. UCSD is 2-0 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jase Townsend is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Toreros. Williams is averaging 15.2 points and 10.6 rebounds while shooting 44.0% for San Diego.
Pope is shooting 42.2% and averaging 20.3 points for the Tritons. J’Raan Brooks is averaging 9.9 points for UCSD.
