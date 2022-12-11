UCSD plays San Diego following Pope's 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UCSD Tritons (4-4) at San Diego Toreros (5-5) San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -10; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces the San Diego Toreros after Bryce Pope scored 27 points in UCSD’s 81-76 victory against the Bethesda (CA) Flames. The Toreros have gone 5-3 in home games. San Diego is second in the WCC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Eric Williams Jr. averaging 3.6.

The Tritons have gone 2-1 away from home. UCSD is 2-0 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jase Townsend is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Toreros. Williams is averaging 15.2 points and 10.6 rebounds while shooting 44.0% for San Diego.

Pope is shooting 42.2% and averaging 20.3 points for the Tritons. J’Raan Brooks is averaging 9.9 points for UCSD.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

