UCSD takes on Long Beach State after Anderson's 26-point game

Long Beach State Beach (9-10, 3-4 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (7-12, 2-5 Big West) San Diego; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSD -4.5; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts the Long Beach State Beach after Roddie Anderson III scored 26 points in UCSD’s 71-64 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Tritons have gone 3-5 in home games. UCSD is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Beach are 3-4 in Big West play. Long Beach State is the top team in the Big West scoring 14.7 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 18.8 points. Anderson is shooting 38.8% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Joel Murray is averaging 15.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Beach. Lassina Traore is averaging 11.0 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the past 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 26.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Beach: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 42.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

