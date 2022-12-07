Udeze scores 18, New Mexico downs Western New Mexico 102-63

Udeze added six rebounds and three blocks for the Lobos (8-0). Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 17 points, going 7 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line. Donovan Dent finished 5 of 8 from the floor to finish with 12 points, while adding seven assists. The Lobos extended their winning streak to eight games.