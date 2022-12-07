Udeze scores 18, New Mexico downs Western New Mexico 102-63

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Morris Udeze scored 18 points as New Mexico beat Western New Mexico 102-63 on Tuesday night.
Dane Quest led the Mustangs (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and seven rebounds. Andres Andrade added 15 points for Western New Mexico. Joshuwan Johnson also had 11 points.
New Mexico led Western New Mexico 49-20 at the half, with Udeze (11 points) their high scorer before the break. New Mexico outscored Western New Mexico by 10 points over the final half, while KJ Jenkins led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.