Udeze scores 33, New Mexico beats Northern Colorado 98-74

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Morris Udeze scored 33 points as New Mexico beat Northern Colorado 98-74 on Sunday night.
Dalton Knecht finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (3-5). Riley Abercrombie added 14 points for Northern Colorado. Caleb Shaw also had 12 points.
House scored 18 points in the second half to help lead the way as New Mexico went on to secure a victory, outscoring Northern Colorado by 16 points in the second half.
