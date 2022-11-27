Udeze scores 33, New Mexico beats Northern Colorado 98-74

Udeze also contributed 14 rebounds for the Lobos (6-0). Jaelen House added 22 points while shooting 7 for 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had four steals. Jamal Mashburn Jr. recorded 15 points and finished 7 of 13 from the field. It was the sixth straight win for the Lobos.