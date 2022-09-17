Udinski throws for 351 yards, 2 TDs as Richmond beats Lehigh

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Reece Udinski was 35-of-42 passing for 351 yards and two touchdowns, Leroy Henley had his first career 100-yard receiving game, and Richmond beat Lehigh 30-6 on Saturday.
Richmond used a halfback pass in the third quarter to go ahead 27-6 on a 23-yard connection between Savon Smith and tight end Connor Deveney.
Henley caught eight passes for 110 yards, including a 13-yard score to open the scoring with 10:49 left in the first quarter.
Lehigh (1-2) finished with 11 first downs and 203 yards. Dante Perri was 22-of-34 passing for 188 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2