Udinski's 5 TDs leads Richmond in 51-7 rout of Stony Brook

Udinski was 35-of-42 passing for 357 yards with a pair of scoring throws to Leroy Henley and one each to Jasiah Williams, Savon Smith and Connor Deveney. Williams led Richmond (3-1, 1-0) with 10 catches for 112 yards.

RICHMOND, Va. — Reece Udinski threw a career-high five touchdown passes and Richmond opened its Colonial Athletic Association schedule with a 51-7 rout of Stony Brook on Saturday.

Udinski threw a screen pass to Smith, who then got a block from Joe More and ran along the right sideline for a 60-yard touchdown that stretched the Spiders’ lead to 42-7 midway through the third quarter.