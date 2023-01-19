Uduje's 26 leads Coastal Carolina over Appalachian St. in OT

CONWAY, S.C. — Josh Uduje had 26 points in Coastal Carolina’s 93-84 overtime victory against Appalachian State on Thursday night.
Dibaji Walker finished with 27 points and eight rebounds for the Mountaineers (10-10, 3-4). Donovan Gregory added 19 points, nine assists and four steals for Appalachian State. In addition, Terence Harcum had 10 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Saturday. Coastal Carolina hosts South Alabama and Appalachian State travels to play Old Dominion.
