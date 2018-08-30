EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — UCF defensive back Aaron Robinson was injured on the opening kickoff of the Knights’ season.

The sophomore corner was covering the kickoff Thursday night that was returned 16 yards out of the end zone by UConn’s Keyion, Dixon.

Robinson lay motionless near the spot of the hit as his teammates kneeled nearby in prayer.

Medics worked on him for about 9 minutes, cutting away his jersey and taking the facemask off his helmet before strapping him to a stretcher. Robinson gave a thumbs-up sign while leaving the field, but did not appear to move his legs.

There was no immediate word on Robinson’s condition.

The play was the first for any ranked team this season. No. 21 UCF came into the game on a 13-game winning streak.

