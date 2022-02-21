“After much prayer and conversation with my family, I have decided to step away from coaching and shift my focus to spending more time with my family,” Luke said in a statement. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to be able to win a national championship with this staff and these players, and something I will never forget.”
Luke has coached for the past 23 years, including four stints at Ole Miss, his alma mater. He was the school’s head coach from 2017-19, where he compiled a record of 15-21 before his firing.
Luke also coached at Murray State, Tennessee and Duke before joining Smart’s staff in 2020.
“He has been an invaluable part of our staff and played a great role in helping us win a national championship,” Smart said. “We are so appreciative of everything he has done for Georgia football.”
Smart said he’s now “working on finding a coach that will continue to develop our young men and build our strong foundation with the offensive line.”
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25