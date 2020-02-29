Cameron Krutwig had 16 points and three assists for Loyola of Chicago (21-10, 13-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Lucas Williamson added 15 points and Kennedy had eight.
Childs had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Braves (20-11, 11-7). Nate Kennell added 19 points. Darrell Brown had 18 points.
The Ramblers improve to 2-0 against the Braves this season. Loyola of Chicago defeated Bradley 62-51 on Feb. 1.
