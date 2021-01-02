Tate Hall, who was second on the Ramblers in scoring entering the contest with 10 points per game, shot only 18 percent in the game (2 of 11).
Javion Hamlet had 14 points for the Mean Green (4-4). James Reese added 13 points. Thomas Bell had three blocks.
It was the first meeting between the schools.
