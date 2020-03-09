Marcus Ottey had 13 points for UIC (18-16). Braelen Bridges added 10 points, and Godwin Boahen had nine points and 10 rebounds as the Flames outrebounded Wright State 47-38.
Bill Wampler had 14 points for the Raiders (25-7). Loudon Love added nine rebounds and three blocks. Tanner Holden had six rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.