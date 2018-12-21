CHICAGO — Godwin Boahen scored 20 and Tarkus Ferguson had 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to help Illinois-Chicago beat NAIA-member St. Francis (Ill.) 76-55 on Friday night.

UIC (6-7) led from the opening basket and closed the first half with a 10-0 run to lead 41-24 at the break. Reilly Goulet had a pair of 3-pointers for St. Francis in the middle of the second half that cut the deficit to 11 each time, but the Fighting Saints got no closer.

Boahen made 4 of 8 from 3-point range and 8 of 12 overall from the field for the Flames, who shot 29 of 57 (51 percent). It was Ferguson’s fifth double-double of the season. Marcus Ottey had nine points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Cole Micek scored 18 points and Antonio Hughes added 12 points for St. Francis.

