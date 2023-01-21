UIC hosts Northern Iowa following Campbell's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Iowa Panthers (10-9, 6-3 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-11, 1-8 MVC) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UIC -4.5; over/under is 138 BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa faces the UIC Flames after Trey Campbell scored 20 points in Northern Iowa’s 65-63 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds. The Flames have gone 5-4 in home games. UIC is ninth in the MVC scoring 66.8 points while shooting 41.1% from the field.

The Panthers are 6-3 in MVC play. Northern Iowa ranks third in the MVC scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Tytan Anderson averaging 9.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jace Carter is averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Flames. Toby Okani is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

Anderson is averaging 13.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Panthers. Bowen Born is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

