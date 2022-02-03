The Colonials have gone 3-9 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris ranks ninth in the Horizon with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kahliel Spear averaging 5.3.
The Flames and Colonials meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Johnson is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 13.6 points and 5.2 assists. Franklin is averaging 18.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for UIC.
Spear is averaging 13.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Colonials. Michael Green III is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.
Colonials: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.