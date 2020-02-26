SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Davis has directly created 53 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last five games. Davis has 42 field goals and 20 assists in those games.
WINNING WHEN: Illinois-Chicago is a perfect 10-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Flames are 4-15 when scoring any fewer than that.
COLD SPELL: Detroit has lost its last three road games, scoring 77 points, while allowing 88.3 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: Detroit as a collective unit has made 8.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Horizon teams.
