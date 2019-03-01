Illinois-Chicago (15-15, 9-8) vs. Detroit (11-18, 8-9)

Calihan Hall, Detroit; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Detroit. Illinois-Chicago has won by an average of 9 points in its last five wins over the Titans. Detroit’s last win in the series came on Feb. 19, 2016, an 83-72 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Detroit’s Josh McFolley, Derrien King and Gerald Blackshear Jr. have collectively scored 36 percent of the team’s points this season, including 43 percent of all Titans scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Antoine Davis has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 20 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Detroit is 0-13 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 11-5 when it scores at least 73.

PERFECT WHEN: Detroit is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes 12 or more 3-pointers. The Titans are 4-18 when the team hits fewer than 12 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit has committed a turnover on just 16.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all Horizon teams. The Titans have turned the ball over only 11.4 times per game this season and just 8.3 times per game over their last three games.

