Missouri State takes on UIC in MVC Tournament

UIC Flames (12-19, 4-16 MVC) vs. Missouri State Bears (16-14, 12-8 MVC) St. Louis; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri State -8.5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Missouri State Bears play in the MVC Tournament against the UIC Flames. The Bears have gone 12-8 against MVC teams, with a 4-6 record in non-conference play. Missouri State is 8-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Flames are 4-16 in MVC play. UIC has a 2-17 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Clay is shooting 46.9% and averaging 11.9 points for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Jace Carter is averaging 16.7 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Flames. Trevante Anderson is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Flames: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

