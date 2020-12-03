KEY FACILITATOR: Kirk has directly created 54 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 10 field goals and 29 assists in those games.
DID YOU KNOW: Illinois-Chicago is rated second among Horizon teams with an average of 68.3 points per game.
