UIC plays Belmont for conference matchup

UIC Flames (10-16, 2-13 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (17-9, 10-5 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ben Sheppard and the Belmont Bruins host Jace Carter and the UIC Flames in MVC action. The Bruins are 9-2 in home games. Belmont is sixth in the MVC with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Even Brauns averaging 2.1.

The Flames are 2-13 in MVC play. UIC has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheppard is scoring 19.2 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Bruins. Drew Friberg is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Belmont.

Trevante Anderson is averaging 12.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Flames. Carter is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Flames: 1-9, averaging 66.6 points, 25.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

