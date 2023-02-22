UIC plays Evansville on 9-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UIC Flames (11-18, 3-15 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-24, 1-17 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Evansville -1.5; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: UIC travels to Evansville looking to end its nine-game road slide. The Purple Aces have gone 3-9 at home. Evansville has a 3-16 record against opponents above .500.

The Flames are 3-15 in MVC play. UIC is ninth in the MVC shooting 32.9% from downtown. Jaden Brownell leads the Flames shooting 39.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Strawbridge is shooting 38.5% and averaging 14.3 points for the Purple Aces. Marvin Coleman is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Jace Carter is scoring 16.3 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Flames. Toby Okani is averaging 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Flames: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

