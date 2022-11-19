UIC takes on Fordham following Carter's 22-point performance

UIC Flames (2-1) at Fordham Rams (2-1)
New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -6.5; over/under is 138.5
BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces the Fordham Rams after Jace Carter scored 22 points in UIC’s 67-60 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
Fordham went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 10-4 at home. The Rams shot 39.4% from the field and 29.7% from 3-point range last season.
UIC went 14-16 overall with an 8-8 record on the road last season. The Flames averaged 72.0 points per game last season, 9.7 on free throws and 27 from deep.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.