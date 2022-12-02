UIC visits Drake after Penn's 32-point game

UIC Flames (5-3, 0-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 0-1 MVC)
The Flames have gone 0-1 against MVC opponents. UIC scores 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. D.J. Wilkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Drake.
Jace Carter is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Flames. Trevante Anderson is averaging 15.4 points and 3.5 rebounds for UIC.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.