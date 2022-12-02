UIC visits Drake after Penn's 32-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UIC Flames (5-3, 0-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 0-1 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Drake takes on the UIC Flames after Roman Penn scored 32 points in Drake’s 75-73 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores. The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Drake ranks second in the MVC with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Garrett Sturtz averaging 5.3.

The Flames have gone 0-1 against MVC opponents. UIC scores 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. D.J. Wilkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Drake.

Jace Carter is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Flames. Trevante Anderson is averaging 15.4 points and 3.5 rebounds for UIC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

