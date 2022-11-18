UIC visits Fordham following Carter's 22-point game

UIC Flames (2-1) at Fordham Rams (2-1)
New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on the Fordham Rams after Jace Carter scored 22 points in UIC’s 67-60 victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
Fordham finished 16-16 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Rams averaged 11.8 assists per game on 23.0 made field goals last season.
UIC finished 14-16 overall with an 8-8 record on the road last season. The Flames averaged 5.8 steals, 4.0 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.