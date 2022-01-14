The Flames are 2-3 in Horizon play. UIC is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.
The Phoenix and Flames face off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Stieber is averaging 6.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Phoenix. Kamari McGee is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.
Damaria Franklin is shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 16.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Johnson is averaging 12.3 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games for UIC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.
Flames: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.
