UIC visits Northwestern following Audige's 28-point game

UIC Flames (8-4, 0-2 MVC) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -15.5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on the UIC Flames after Chase Audige scored 28 points in Northwestern’s 83-45 win over the DePaul Blue Demons. The Wildcats have gone 5-1 in home games. Northwestern scores 66.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The Flames are 2-2 in road games. UIC has a 2-4 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Audige is shooting 39.7% and averaging 14.1 points for the Wildcats. Boo Buie is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Northwestern.

Jace Carter is averaging 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Flames. Toby Okani is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

