UIC visits Northwestern following Audige's 28-point game

UIC Flames (8-4, 0-2 MVC) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten)
The Flames are 2-2 in road games. UIC has a 2-4 record against teams above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Audige is shooting 39.7% and averaging 14.1 points for the Wildcats. Boo Buie is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Northwestern.
Jace Carter is averaging 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Flames. Toby Okani is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for UIC.
