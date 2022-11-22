UIC wins 89-66 over Holy Cross

Okani had 13 rebounds and five assists for the Flames (4-2). Trevante Anderson scored 17 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 7 for 9 from the line, and added seven assists. Filip Skobalj recorded 17 points and was 5 of 7 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line.