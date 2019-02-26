UIW (6-21, 1-13) vs. Northwestern State (10-17, 5-9)

Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State looks to extend UIW’s conference losing streak to 13 games. UIW’s last Southland win came against the Nicholls State Colonels 65-58 on Jan. 5. Northwestern State lost 92-54 to Houston Baptist on Wednesday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Northwestern State’s Ishmael Lane has averaged 13.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while DeAndre Love has put up 8.7 points. For the Cardinals, Christian Peevy has averaged 12.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while Augustine Ene has put up 9.6 points.

LEADING LANE: Lane has connected on 28.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 3 over the last three games. He’s also made 61.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: UIW has lost its last 11 road games, scoring 60.6 points, while allowing 78.6 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Demons have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Cardinals. Northwestern State has an assist on 44 of 73 field goals (60.3 percent) over its past three contests while UIW has assists on 29 of 56 field goals (51.8 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: UIW has averaged only 57 points per game over its last five games. The Cardinals are giving up 73 points per game over that stretch.

