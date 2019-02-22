UIW (6-20, 1-12) vs. Stephen F. Austin (13-12, 6-7)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin looks to extend UIW’s conference losing streak to 12 games. UIW’s last Southland win came against the Nicholls State Colonels 65-58 on Jan. 5. Stephen F. Austin lost 65-55 to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Stephen F. Austin’s Shannon Bogues, Davonte Fitzgerald and Nathan Bain have collectively scored 50 percent of the team’s points this season, including 49 percent of all Lumberjacks scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Bogues has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Stephen F. Austin field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Stephen F. Austin is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Lumberjacks are 5-12 when opponents score more than 60 points.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Stephen F. Austin’s Bogues has attempted 154 3-pointers and connected on 35.1 percent of them, and is 6 of 26 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.1 percent of all possessions, which is the 25th-highest rate in the country. The UIW offense has turned the ball over on 24.2 percent of its possessions (ranked 350th among Division I teams).

