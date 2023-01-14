UL Monroe beats Texas State 61-58

MONROE, La. — Jamari Blackmon’s 24 points helped UL Monroe defeat Texas State 61-58 on Saturday.
The Bobcats (10-9, 3-3) were led in scoring by Mason Harrell, who finished with 17 points. Nate Martin added eight points for Texas State. In addition, Jordan Mason had seven points.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Thursday. UL Monroe visits Georgia Southern while Texas State hosts Marshall.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.