UL Monroe hosts Arkansas State after Locure's 33-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-19, 3-14 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (11-19, 7-10 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Tyreke Locure scored 33 points in UL Monroe's 82-78 overtime loss to the Troy Trojans. The Warhawks have gone 7-7 at home. UL Monroe is eighth in the Sun Belt with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Victor Baffuto averaging 3.0.

The Red Wolves are 3-14 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State is 5-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Locure is scoring 14.2 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Warhawks. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 14.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 39.9% over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Caleb Fields is averaging 11.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Red Wolves. Avery Felts is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Red Wolves: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

