UL Monroe takes on Georgia Southern after Blackmon's 24-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (8-11, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (11-8, 4-2 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Southern -8.5; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on the Georgia Southern Eagles after Jamari Blackmon scored 24 points in UL Monroe’s 61-58 win against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Eagles have gone 7-3 at home. Georgia Southern ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Andrei Savrasov averaging 6.0.

The Warhawks are 4-2 in conference matchups. UL Monroe has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Finch is averaging 10.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Savrasov is averaging 13.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Blackmon is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, while averaging 11.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals. Tyreke Locure is averaging 13.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

