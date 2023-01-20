UL Monroe takes on Troy, looks for 4th straight road win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UL Monroe Warhawks (9-11, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (12-8, 4-3 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hits the road against Troy aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Trojans have gone 6-2 in home games. Troy ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 14.6 assists per game led by Christyon Eugene averaging 2.9.

The Warhawks are 5-2 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Trojans and Warhawks meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugene is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Trojans. Aamer Muhammad is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Troy.

Tyreke Locure is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Warhawks. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 11.4 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Warhawks: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article