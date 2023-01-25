UL Monroe visits Marshall after Taylor's 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UL Monroe Warhawks (9-12, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (17-4, 6-2 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts the UL Monroe Warhawks after Andrew Taylor scored 27 points in Marshall’s 87-78 overtime victory against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The Thundering Herd have gone 12-1 in home games. Marshall is ninth in college basketball with 37.2 rebounds led by Micah Handlogten averaging 10.9.

The Warhawks have gone 5-3 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thundering Herd and Warhawks square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamdyn Curfman averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Taevion Kinsey is shooting 55.7% and averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Advertisement

Tyreke Locure averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Jamari Blackmon is shooting 43.0% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 8-2, averaging 83.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Warhawks: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article