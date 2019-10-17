Ailym Ford rushed 31 times for 200 yards and two TDs for Chattanooga. Ford opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 6-yard run and tied it at 13-all with a 14-yard run in the third. Ulmo missed the extra point on the second touchdown.

The Buccaneers (2-5, 0-4) scored all their points in the second quarter. Will Huzzie connected with Trey Mitchell for a 32-yard pass and Tyler Keltner kicked field goals from 29 and 43 yards to make it 13-7.

Quay Holmes ran for 81 yards and Huzzie caught six passes for 75 yards for East Tennessee State.

