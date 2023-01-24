UMass and Richmond square off for conference showdown

Richmond Spiders (11-9, 4-3 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (11-8, 2-5 A-10)
The Minutemen and Spiders square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: T.J. Weeks is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 8.3 points. Matt Cross is shooting 38.6% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for UMass.
Tyler Burton is scoring 19.3 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Spiders. Jason Nelson is averaging 9.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the past 10 games for Richmond.
LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.
Spiders: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.