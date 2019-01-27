AMHERST, Mass. — Carl Pierre scored 22 points for Massachusetts to help the Minutemen get their first win in Atlantic 10 play this season beating Rhode Island 77-70 on Sunday.

Pierre finished shooting 7 of 10 from the field overall and 6 of 9 from behind the 3-point line. Luwane Pipkins missed 12 of 14 shots but went 8 of 9 from the line for 12 points and distributed nine assists. Jonathan Laurent and Rashaan Holloway each made all four of their shot attempts as Laurent scored 10 points and Holloway nine.

The Rams started with a 12-4 run before UMass (8-12, 1-6) went on a 15-6 run and captured the lead for good on Djery Baptiste’s layup with 5:36 before halftime. UMass led 31-25 at intermission and the Rams got within 46-44 on a pair of Fatts Russell free throws with 11:37 to go but they never tied it.

Tyrese Martin led Rhode Island (11-8, 4-3) with 23 points.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.