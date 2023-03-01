UMass faces Duquesne following Luis' 21-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass Minutemen (14-14, 5-11 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (19-10, 9-7 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duquesne -10.5; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: UMass visits the Duquesne Dukes after RJ Luis scored 21 points in UMass’ 72-54 loss to the Dayton Flyers. The Dukes have gone 15-4 in home games. Duquesne ranks fifth in the A-10 in rebounding with 32.9 rebounds. Joe Reece leads the Dukes with 5.0 boards.

The Minutemen are 5-11 in conference play. UMass is 6-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is shooting 40.0% and averaging 15.5 points for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Keon Thompson is averaging 5.9 points for the Minutemen. Matt Cross is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article